Jeanie Gomez Ferguson
1947~2019
Jeanie Gomez Ferguson, 72, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019. Born on September 28, 1947 to Ruben and Clotilda (Tilly) Gomez, one of only two girls with six brothers (which she never got over). She worked for many years as an executive secretary in various industries, settling in her last position with the Utah Education Association before retiring. She was a wonderful daughter, mother, and best friend who never missed a chance to help someone in need (including bringing the dirty wayward children in the neighborhood home for lunch as a young girl, much to her mother's chagrin). She loved camping, gardening, the outdoors, flower arranging, her pet chihuahua, and her weekly outings to local fast food joints. Most of all she loved her family. She will be sorely missed. Rest in peace our beloved Jeanie.
She is survived by her daughter; Erica Farnsworth (Loran Gillen) and four grandchildren; Madison Farnsworth, Brandon Farnsworth, Lauren Farnsworth, and Allison Farnsworth, brothers; Richard Gomez, Andy Gomez, David Gomez (Vicki), Daniel Gomez (Pam), Timothy Gomez (Marilee), and her beloved dog; Cuddles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother; Michael Gomez, and sister; Carol Ontiveros.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Memorial Estates Mortuary, 5850 S. 900 E., Murray. Interment will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S. Vine Street.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 12, 2019