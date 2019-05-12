Our beautiful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Jeanne Lou Simpson Weed, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City on March 5, 1939 to William James and Elise Crofts Simpson. Married Lowell Barg Weed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 28, 1962.

Jeanne created a beautiful home environment where family and friends loved to gather. A generous and fun-loving spirit, Jeanne was best friends with each of her children and grandchildren. She made holidays and special occasions so memorable. Jeanne believed and demonstrated that by small and simple things great love is brought to pass.

She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jeanne was a talented pianist who accompanied many church choirs and served as church organist for over 50 years. She also served as ordinance worker in the Bountiful Utah Temple for 5 years and enjoyed serving with her husband as a Service Missionary at the Centerville Dry Pack Cannery. She cherished the friendships she developed there.

She is loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Jeanne is survived by five children: Pam (Scott) Grayston, Centerville, UT; Jennifer (Scott) Miller, Roy, UT; Mike (Mich'l) Weed, Farr West, UT; Kristine (Glen) West, Centerville, UT; Kevin Weed (Rodrigo Soares), Alexandria, VA; 18 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many good friends and will miss her regular visits with two dear neighbors, Sandy Savas and Bonnie Hubbard. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nursing staff in the Progressive Care Unit at Lakeview Hospital for their attentive and loving care.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, sister May Wanosik, sister Lillian Newhart, one infant sister, and two infant brothers.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Chase Lane Ward Chapel, 1125 North 400 West, Centerville, UT. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and at the church on Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment- Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary