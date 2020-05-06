|
Jeanne McDonald Ward
1926-2020
Jeanne has now happily joined her "Southern Gentleman" husband, Paul Burton, and their two sons, Robert Paul and John Warren. Born in Salt Lake City to Alex J. and Mary E. McDonald, Jeanne graduated from South High and the University of Utah. She thoroughly enjoyed her years as an Administrative Assistant at the Center for Public Affairs and Administration at the U. Her family and friends were so important to her and traveling with them, camping, fishing or just being together made her happy. Her life was so rich. Reading was always her escape and she was a devoted volunteer at the Library where she could check on the latest historical novels. During the weekend brunches with John, they would solve the world's problems. Jeanne and her family so appreciated the care and love shown by her neighbor Frank Woolsey who did so much for her every day.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to in her name.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter-in-law Jan, grandchildren; Callie, Casey, Matthew, Jordan, Riley and numerous great grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11:30 am at Larkin Sunset Lawn; 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT. The Family regrets, that due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be a viewing for immediate family and close friends. Following the viewing, the graveside services will be held at the Spanish Fork Cemetery at 420 East 400 North, Spanish Fork, UT.
Published in Deseret News from May 6 to May 7, 2020