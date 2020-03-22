|
Jeanne Shaw Green
1927 ~ 2020
Hours before the earthquake struck on March 18, Jeanne Shaw Green, 93, died at the Cedarwood Assisted Living Center in Sandy, Utah. Her grandchildren joked that the earthquake was nothing less than she would expect to announce that she had left this world. She lived in her home in Rose Park for 70 years, continuing to live there independently up until two weeks before her death. She was born on January 1, 1927 on the kitchen table in her grandmother's house in Scipio, Utah. While in the next room, neighbors celebrated the New Year listening to the only radio in town. Her parents were Ernest LeRoy Shaw and Mildred Cleo Robins of Ogden, Utah.
Jeanne grew up in Ogden, Utah during the Great Depression and World War II. She had many great stories to tell of swimming at Pine View Dam, skiing at Snowbasin, and numerous activities with friends. She attended Ogden High School and received a scholarship to Weber College, where she earned her associate degree.
She married Howard Hanks Green on June 10, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was a pilot in the U.S. Navy during World War II. They later bought a home in Rose Park where they raised their four children. There they had a beautiful yard and a vegetable garden, two sources of great pride. Jeanne was active in the LDS church her entire life, serving in the Salt Lake Temple until she was 89.
Jeanne was employed by Eimco Corporation for many years in the Transportation Department. It was there that she made many life-time friends. After retiring she decided to take on a new career and began substitute teaching in Salt Lake elementary schools for the next twenty years. She enjoyed her associations with the children and teachers.
Jeanne always made the most of what she had. She canned bushels of tomatoes, peaches, and pears. She cooked wild game her husband brought home and tried her best to make it taste good. She made her own clothes and always made sure her daughter, Nancy, had a new homemade dress for important occasions. She shared her talents with others whenever they asked. Jeanne and her husband, Hank, decorated the house for Christmas with a life-size Santa and reindeer on the roof and a manger scene (animals included) on the lawn. Her famous homemade chocolates were always lovingly made early in the December so she could share them with relatives and friends. Every year she hosted Christmas dinner at her house, where gifts were carefully selected and many were homemade.
Jeanne was never a quitter. When her husband died she carried on for the next 50 years alone. She supported her children through college. She prided herself in keeping busy and attended all family functions and social engagements. She loved her grandchildren and bragged about them whenever she could. When great grandchildren came along, she was excited to share her stories with this new generation.
Jeanne loved to golf, though it was jokingly claimed she was a cheater. She golfed with her dear friends from Ogden until she had a stroke at 88. She was very patriotic, and loved to tell anyone that her son, Dennis, had served in the Utah National Guard and been deployed many times to countries in need. She voted in the last primary and all other elections because she felt it was a privilege to be an American.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Bunny) and Nancy (Larry) Newton, and her two daughters-in-law, Lynne Green and Jan Charles Green. She is also survived by her only sister, Linda (Butch) Hoffman. She has nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. On her husband's side she has one sister-in-law, Gaylene (Jim) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hank, and her sons Dennis and Ted. Losing her youngest son, Ted and her oldest son, Dennis, was very hard for her. But she continued living life to the fullest. Many friends and relatives, too numerous to mention, have passed away before her. With that, she should have a great welcoming committee on the other side.
Because of world conditions we will hold a graveside service for family and close friends. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2020