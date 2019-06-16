JEANNETTE GRIFFITHS JAMES

1939 ~ 2019

Jeannette (Jeannie) James was born to Thomas Joseph and Rella May Miller Griffiths on December 27, 1939 in Provo, Utah. She passed away on June 10, 2019 in Peoria, Arizona.

She was educated in Orem, and American Fork, Utah and graduated from American Fork high school.

She married Elliot Joseph Lee (EJ) and was later divorced.

Jeannie has three sons- Kirk Lee, Jeffery Lee and Robert Lee. She also has eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

She has two sisters- Marilyn Mansfield of Lindon, UT., Dorothy Ann Lewis of Overton, NV.; two half-sisters- Evelyn Wallis of Caldwell, ID., Meg Ballard of Maryland and one step-brother- Dr. Michael Callahan of Highland, UT. This mixed family offered many opportunities for good times. She was particularly close to two special granddaughters and talked to them almost daily on the phone. They were always planning some fun get-a-way. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary.

She married George Gordon James and they were together for forty-plus years. Theirs was a true love-story and her passing has left a large hole in his life. Gordie, as he liked to be called, took care of her children as his own.

She had an inquisitive mind and was the life of any party. She was particularly interested in south-west and native-American cultures. Her home was beautifully decorated with treasures of those peoples. She was heart-broken was her valuable collection of Kachina dolls was stolen by break-in robbers. She and Gordon had many adventures in Arizona and New Mexico in pursuit of Native American and south-west lore and artifacts. Jeannie was very artistic and spent most of her working years as an interior designer for high-end furniture stores.

She chose to be cremated and her ashes will be strewn on her beloved Mt. Timpanogos.

A celebration of her life will be held in Utah at a later date.

Published in Deseret News on June 16, 2019