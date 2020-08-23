1/2
Jeannie Kay (Davis) Richards
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannie Kay Davis Richards
1949 - 2020
South Ogden, UT-Jeannie Kay Davis Richards passed away from natural causes on August 16, 2020. Jeannie was born on November 30, 1949 in Ogden, Utah to Owen and Margaret Burnett Davis. Jeannie graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1968. She worked for the State of Utah in the Division of Welfare Services from 1977 until she retired in 2010. She married Briant Patrick Richards on Valentines Day in 1981. Jeannie and Briant have a son, James Richards, whom she loved with all her heart. Jeannie loved her dogs and will be missed by Bailey and Winnie. She is survived by her son, James; her sisters, Bridget McArthur, Molly McHoul and her Step-Sisters, Sharon McKinley and Janice Gannon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Briant. Private services will be held for family and friends at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 21, 2020
This is for Molly, I am so sorry for your loss of your sister!

I am Stan Jensen daughter
Ann Marie Dickamore
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
My dearest sister. I will miss you. I'm glad your pain is over, but there will be a hole in my heart from now on.
Bridget McArthur
Sister
August 19, 2020
I worked with Jeannie for many years, she use to scare me to death, until I got to know her. Funny, bright and very knowledgeable.
Dave Fast
Coworker
August 19, 2020
Loved Jeannie and worked with her for many years! Many condolences to those who will miss her!
Stephanie W
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved