Jeannie Marie Duke

1968 ~ 2019

Jeannie Duke, 51, of Ogden, UT moved on to her next great adventure on May 28, 2019. Born on January 11, 1968. She is survived by the love of her life Russell Duke. They were together for 35 beautiful years and created a legacy of love. Children: Nathan (Lacey), Samuel (Autumn), & Joshua (Trisha); Grandchildren: Hallie, Kassie, Klair, Paxton, Grayson, Sawyer, Ava, Annie & Phoenix. Furbabies: Chewie, Missy, Katie, Dublin & Indie; She is survived by brothers, Scott & Wade Moran, and preceded in death by mother, Kathryn Geyerman, & brother, Kenneth Moran.

Being a wife, sister, mother & grandmother was the greatest joy of Jeannie's life. She also spent many years fostering children & working in the healthcare industry. Her love for others knew no bounds. She was beautiful inside and out and brightened the world with her big smile & infectious laugh. She had a deep and abiding love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, and we know that she is by His side now continuing her work as a valiant soldier of love and light.

For funeral and visitation details visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary