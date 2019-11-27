|
|
Jeannine Walter
1932 ~ 2019
We lost our beautiful mother, Jeannine Walter to cancer on November 20, 2019. Jeannine was born August 3, 1932, to Lloyd and Alma Hatcher in Walsenburg, Colorado. Jeannine met her husband John (Johnny) Walter at the Coconut Grove dance hall. It was love at first sight. Together, they had 5 children. Jeannine is survived by her children, ReNae (Bruce) Ballard, Doug (Donna) Walter, Reed Walter, Corinne (Moayyad) AbuHamdy and Lori (Marc) Cook. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David (Lucy) Ballard, Amber (Eric) Walter, Cherise Cook, and Joshua Cook and one great-grandchild, Tristen Ballard. Preceded in death by her husband; sister, Charmaine Dahl, son Doug Walter and granddaughter, Cindy Lee James. We love you mom and we'll see you again. The family would like to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice and the nurses and staff at Cottage on Vine for all their care and support. A viewing and service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00 - 11:00 am followed by a graveside at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2019