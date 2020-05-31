Jeannine Haycock Kersey
1966 ~ 2020
Jeannine passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Bountiful, Davis County, Utah. She had been ill for a long time and suffered multiple health challenges.
She was born on June 25, 1966 in Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, Utah. She was the daughter of Gerald B. and Sylvia Nelson Haycock and the wife of Danial Keith Kersey. She was the mother of four sons: Scott Keith (Catina), Michael Gerald (Alexis), Danial Adam (Keli), and Christopher Rulon. Her grandchildren are: Dallas, Adley, Xander, Liam, Lila, Ethan, Kadelynn, Brooklyn, and Braylen.
She worked as a Medical Assistant and was especially respectful when someone passed away.
Jeannine had a nurturing heart. She often said, "Most children bring home stray dogs to love…MY children bring home stray people to care for!"
She was bright, beautiful, and full of adventuresome ideas…we should have warned the souls in Heaven that she was coming. Even though she was exhausting to live with, we'll miss her noisy laugh and love her always.
Later on when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides we hope to have a special time to celebrate her life and the life of her brother, Mike, who passed away in January.
www.jenkins-soffe.com
