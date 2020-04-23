|
|
Jeannine McIntosh Green
1929 - 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Jeannine McIntosh Green, 91, passed away peacefully April 19, 2020 at the Wellington Assisted Living where she has resided for the past 3 ½ years. She was born in Richfield, Utah to Daniel H. and Blanche Christensen McIntosh. She was raised in Salt Lake City and was the valedictorian of her South High graduating class. She married Jay Green August 31, 1950. Later divorced. For 28 years, she was the manager of the Salt Lake County Employees Credit Union. She was a long-time resident of Holladay, Utah. Jeannine was an accomplished seamstress, a passionate gardener, enjoyed reading, folk painting, golfing and bowling. For many years she served as secretary for both the Fairmont Bowling League and Utah Dahlia Society. She was an avid fan of U of U football, basketball and the Salt Lake Bees. She was a unique lady who will be fondly remembered for her fun sense of humor. Jeannine was preceded in death by both parents, sisters: Carrol McIntosh, Shirley Newbold, Myrna Gaisford and great granddaughter Lila Patricia Kimball. Survivors: her sister, Sharon Ebner, her three children: Robyn (Todd) Kimball, Terry (Cherl) Green and Tammy (James) Felt, 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will miss you so much, Grandma Jean! The family will have a private graveside service. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020