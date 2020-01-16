|
|
Jeannine Winter Kitchen
1933 ~ 2020
Jeannine was born on a beautiful spring day, March 28, 1933 in Cushing Oklahoma to Rulon Wesley Winter and Minnie Schick Winter. She passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, a cold, clear winter night in the home of her daughter in Cedar City, Utah with loved ones by her side. She was raised in a loving home with two older brothers, Don and Lewis, and her best friend and sister, RueAnn. She loved her young life and had lots of stories of adventures with her siblings. She treasured her relationship with them all her life.
The family moved a few times before settling in American Fork, Utah where she graduated from American Fork High School in 1951. She loved her classmates, enjoyed every class reunion and cheered for the Cavemen to the end. She married Ray Kitchen and they became parents of three children, Barry, Brenda and Brian. Though they later divorced they remained friends and co-parents. After her divorce Jeannine went back to college at BYU and received a degree in library science. She was hired as the librarian at the Developmental Center in American Fork and begin a beautiful journey of loving and serving the people that lived there. She taught us to be comfortable around people with severe disabilities and we grew to love Carlene, Ethel and many other friends that visited our home over the years.
Around 1985, Jeannine decided to start a new adventure and left American Fork to take a job at Hill Air Force Base in Layton Utah. She was the hospital librarian and loved her association with many doctors and nurses as she helped them find and reference different articles from journals and magazines to help them with their patient care. After her retirement from Hill she moved to Cedar City, Utah to be close to her daughter and her family, enjoying the grandkids, their sports and other activities. She invited her son Brian to live with her and for over 20 years they loved and cared for each other with devotion.
Our sweet mother taught us to ride a bike, ride a horse, have a paper route, work hard and be dependable, listen to Christmas music every chance you get, fix a flat tire, plant a garden, forgive others, show unconditional love, be happy through adversity, build a treehouse, build a snowman, build a campfire, love and care for children, spin a "doughnut" in a snowy church parking lot, cheer for BYU, to never give up, to be content with what you have, to make amazing Thanksgiving yams, make a pie, make homemade bread, make your bed, develop talents, develop friendships, and the list goes on…
She taught us to go to church, love the temple, pay tithes and offerings, say our prayers, read the scriptures and most importantly to trust God. We DO trust that she is having a wonderful and joyful reunion with her dear parents and other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her son Brian. She is survived by her son, Barry (Michelle) Kitchen, her daughter Brenda (Don) Hansen, 13 grandchildren and 25 darlings that call her Grandma Great. The family would like to thank our angelic hospice nurse Ellen, who dropped everything to come to our aid when we needed her most. We will be forever grateful. Jeannine's posterity deeply loves and respects this amazing woman. Until we meet again mom, you will be in our hearts and lives. We miss you already.
There will be a celebration of her life held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 670 East 800 North, Orem, UT on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Viewing held from 10:30 to 11:30 am with funeral services at 12pm.
Interment at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, UT. Special thanks to Candlelight Funeral Services Cedar City, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020