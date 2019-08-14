|
1945 ~ 2019
Jed Lund Ericksen died August 12, 2019. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on February 7, 1945, to Harry and Ethel Lund Ericksen. Graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1963 where he was a three sport letterman and scholastic honor student. He received advanced degrees from BYU and University of Utah, graduating magna cum laude from each. Married Vickie Dawn Southwick in the Manti Temple. They are the parents of four children: Russell (and Chris) Ericksen, Ryan (and Ashley) Ericksen, Daniel (and Courtney) Ericksen and Brooke (and Jared) Lambeth. He has eight grandchildren. He had a long legacy of service in the LDS Church, having served in the Florida Mission, in the Stake Presidency of the Salt Lake Butler Stake and Bishop of the Butler 12th ward as well as multiple other callings over his lifetime. Jed's professional career spanned 40 years in mental health service as an adjunct associate professor in the University of Utah School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and as Director of Psychiatric Emergency Services for Valley Mental Health and University Medical Center. He taught human behavior and abnormal behavior courses for the Utah State Peace Officer Standards and Training Academies for over 25 years and was instrumental in establishing and fostering Police Crisis Intervention Training (CIT Teams) throughout Utah. He was long recognized as the foremost authority on Civil Psychiatric Commitment law and procedure in Utah and taught Designated Examiner Certification for the Utah State Division of Mental Health for many years. Jed was extremely kind, gentle, wise, and selfless. We will miss him! Preceded in death by parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 17th at 11am at Lehi North Stake Center located at 650 E 3200 N, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday, August 16th from 6-8pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary located at 6141 W 11000 N, Highland, Utah. Interment following services will be at Highland City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Valley Mental Health Foundation or Utah Chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI-Utah).
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019