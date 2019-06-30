1962 ~ 2019

Jed Moss, born in Twin Falls on March 20th 1962, died of a recent diagnosis of adenocarcinoma on June, 23rd 2019. He was raised in Jerome, Idaho, graduated from Jerome High School. Studied piano performance at Whitworth University and the University of Utah.

Jed, a prolific pianist, performed with orchestras, ensembles, and groups including, Ballet West, Air Supply, and Mannheim Steamroller. In 2015, he performed with Alfie Boe for Prince Charles. Recently he wrote "bonding musically and philosophically with others to expose the heart, brilliance and ultimate potential of both the music and the performer." He believed that when we work "in a collective, we attain the greatest heights."

Jed made everyone feel that they were his favorite person. He loved biking, hiking, lakes and boating, camping, and anything in the sun. He loved traveling and visiting Daniel's family in Moab.

Predeceased by parents Ray and Joyce Bennett Moss and brother Jan (Valerie). Survived by his husband Daniel Bentley and extended family. A celebration of life open house at 6:30 with memorial concert at 7:30 on August 4th at Libby Gardner Concert Hall, 1375 President's Circle, Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the "Jed Moss Fund" at www.gofundme.com/jed-moss-memorial-and-medical-expenses, to be used for medical expenses. For full obituary visit jedmoss.com, or his facebook page.

Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019