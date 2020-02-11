Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Bennion Utah East Stake Center
5980 South 1300 West
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Bennion Utah East Stake Center
5980 South 1300 West
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff "Goofy" Anderson


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff "Goofy" Anderson Obituary
Jeff "Goofy" Anderson
1955 ~ 2020
Our husband, father, papa, brother and friend passed from this earthly life on February 5, 2020. He was born on December 6 1955. He leaves behind his loving wife Betty Anderson, daughter Allie (Joe) Anderson and his proudest accomplishment to date, his granddaughter Oakley Anderson. Also, survived by 2 brothers, a sister and his nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Bennion Utah East Stake Center, 5980 South 1300 West, Taylorsville, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah and 1 hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment, Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
For full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -