Jeff McMullin
1950 - 2020
Jeffrey Clell McMullin, age 70, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Jeff was born March 20, 1950, to Clell Urban and Jacqueline Bruno McMullin, the oldest of five boys. Jeff was born and raised in South Jordan and spent the rest of his life there. During his childhood, Jeff enjoyed working on the farm, riding horses, hunting, and raising mink. He graduated from Bingham High School in 1968. Jeff married his childhood sweetheart, Claudia Oakeson, for eternity, on June 11, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three amazing kids. For almost half a century, Jeff worked as an accountant for Century Equipment Company. He had a way with numbers and could remember everything. Mistakes were rare but we were sure to point them out when they occurred. Jeff willingly served in various church callings; was President of the Utah Canal Board, and the secretary for his bowling league that he and Claudia had been a part of for 45 years. Jeff is survived by his wife, Claudia, his children Jason, McKell (Shaun) Taylor, and Clint (Vanessa), 8 fantastic grandchildren, as well as four brothers, six sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law. Jeff was welcomed home by his parents, Clell and Jackie, and Claudia's parents, Sherm and Ruth. Because of the dang Covid-19, there will be a celebration for Jeff's life at a later time. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.