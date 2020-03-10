|
1944 ~ 2020
Late in the evening of March 3, surrounded by his beloved spouse and daughters at home, Jeff Thorne, our husband, father, grandpa, mentor and friend, passed away due to complications from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Jeff was born December 23, 1944 in Brigham City, Utah, to Lois Reeve and Leland Eugene Thorne. He was the youngest of four siblings, one sister, Faye, and three brothers, Richard, Doyle, and Brent. As a boy growing up in Perry, Jeff loved to play baseball and football and to work on the family fruit farm with his brothers and parents. He fondly remembered family trips to Yellowstone National Park, and throughout his life he took every opportunity he could to share outdoor experiences in Yellowstone, Alaska, and Hawaii with his family and friends.
Jeff graduated from University of Utah Law School and began his legal practice in Brigham City. He was with Mann, Hadfield, & Thorne for 48 years. While he may have been an attorney by trade, Jeff was a fruit farmer in his heart and soul. He helped his mother run the family farm by annually harvesting pie cherries, apricots, and peaches. Upon his mother's passing, Jeff bought the farm that had been in the Thorne family for 5 generations (and hopefully many more). Jeff was planting peach trees up until the end, even after the cancer diagnosis. He often described the Thorne family farm as an extension of heaven on earth.
Jeff is preceded in death by his son, Kirk; his mother, Lois; and his father, Leland; and siblings Faye, Doyle and Richard. He is survived by his wife and eternal companion, Sherry Ann Jenson; daughters Stephanie Thorne Wagstaff (Andrew), Lehi UT; Stacie Thorne Kotter (Daniel), Ashburn VA; and Heidi Thorne Baird (Adam), Spokane Valley WA. He had 11 grandchildren whom he loved and adored. He often said he began to understand the beauty of the eternities and The Plan of Salvation more fully through his grandchildren. He has two returned missionary granddaughters, one granddaughter currently serving, and his first grandson received his mission call hours prior to his passing.
Funeral services will be provided by Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, with a viewing at Myers on Thursday March 12 from 6-8 pm. The Funeral service will be Friday March 13 at 1 pm, with a viewing from 11:30-12:30 at the Brigham City South Stake Center located at 865 S. 300 W., in Brigham City.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the American Brain Tumor Association or The LDS Church's Missionary Fund.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2020