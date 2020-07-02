1/2
Jeff Woodrow "Woody" Dixon Jr.
1943 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Jeff "Woody" Woodrow Dixon Jr., 76, of Salt Lake City, Utah, returned to his Father in Heaven on June 27, 2020.
Woody was born on September 22, 1943 to Jeff Woodrow and Dora Montane (Rhew) Dixon in Columbus, Mississippi, where his father was stationed with the United States Army Air Forces. He grew up in North Carolina and attended schools in West End, Hickory, and Granite Falls. He met Suellen Kay Wigant in Fort McClellan, Alabama while they both served in the United States Army. They were married on December 21, 1966 in the Logan, Utah temple. They lovingly welcomed two sons, Timothy Sterling Dixon and Jeff Woodrow Dixon III into their home.
Woody was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Texas, and served diligently in many church callings throughout his life.
He earned his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and three associate's degrees from LDS Business College. He was an auto-dealer by trade, operating several locations along the Wasatch Front.
Woody is survived by his loving wife, Sue; Sons, Timm (Traci) Dixon and Jeff Dixon ; Grandsons, Jake Dixon, Tanner Dixon, and Trevor Dixon; Brothers, Michael (Ruth) Dixon, Danny (Barbara) Dixon, Lyndell Aland, Donna (Randy) Martinson, Debra (Frank) Fowler, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Woody was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Richard Aland, sister-in-law Alauna (Hunt) Dixon, and nephew Jared Holmes.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bountiful City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
July 1, 2020
