Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Makin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Makin


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Makin Obituary
60 years young
6-11-1959 ~ 4-13-2020
Loved by so many!! Jeff spent and enjoyed his life to the fullest. He touched the lives of so many. All of us that had the blessing to know him are feeling great sorrow knowing he left this wonderful place too soon and so young with many stones left unturned. As we continue our lives here without him by our side. He would want us all to live out our lives to the fullest, smell the flowers and take a detour, especially when it's not needed, and remember most of all TO LOVE. We are missing you Mr. Makin.
Our time will come and will be together again.
Lots of love for you Jeff. XOXO
A celebration of life will be held at a later date this year.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -