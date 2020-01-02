|
|
Jeffrey Charles Brown
1978 ~ 2019
Jeffrey Charles Brown, born January 14, 1978, died December 24, 2019 surrounded by friends and family. He was married to Amanda Ruth Nelson on August 3, 2011 in the Manti, Utah temple. They welcomed their daughter, Charlotte Ruth, December 28, 2018. He will be missed by many family and friends. A viewing will be held 1/3/20 from 6-8 pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary. Funeral is 1/4/20 at the LDS Hillcrest Ward 495 east 5699 South at 11 am with a viewing an hour prior. Please see www.MemorialUtah.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020