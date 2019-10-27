Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Jeffrey David Carter


1967 - 2019
Jeffrey David Carter Obituary
Jeffrey David Carter
1967 - 2019
Jeffrey David Carter 52, passed away on October 18, 2019.
Jeff was born May 8, 1967, the youngest of five children, to E. Paul and Louise Warr Carter. He grew up in Magna, Utah and graduated from Cyprus High School in 1985. He started his career as a mechanic at Thomas Tire Center in West Valley City, Utah, where he worked for 25 years. He then moved to Master Muffler in Salt Lake City, Utah. Jeff married his sweetheart and soulmate Stephanie on September 21, 1991 and they had two amazing children.
Jeff loved camping, hunting, boating, fast cars, Waylon Jennings, and spending time with his wife and kids.
Survived by his wife of 28 years Stephanie, son Dylan Carter, daughter Krushele Carter, mother Louise Warr Carter, siblings Tammy (Gary) Norton, Ron (Debbie Ferrell) Carter, Greg (Kristi) Carter, father-in-law Oke (Nelda) Wiberg, sister-in-law Kelly (Mike) Memmott, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father E. Paul Carter, brother Kelly Paul Carter, and mother in law Margaret Coull.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah, with a visitation from 12:00-1:00 P.M. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
