Jeffrey M.

Labrum, MD

8/5/1950 - 7/16/2019

Jeffrey M. Labrum, MD was born on August 5, 1950 in Murray, Utah to Miles C. Labrum and Barbara Killpack Labrum and died on July 16, 2019 due to Cancer of Unknown Primary Origin (CUP). He married the love of his life, Katherine Probert, in 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of five awesome children and eight 'perfect' grandchildren.

As a young boy, he became fascinated with surgery while assisting his Grandfather Killpack, a Murray Veterinarian, in the operating room. From an early age, he set the goal of becoming a physician so that he could combine his love of surgery with that of helping people live better lives.

In 1968, Jeffrey graduated from Granite High with honors and then enrolled at the University of Utah. He interrupted his studies there to fulfill an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Austria, where he served in numerous leadership capacities. Thereafter, he completed his undergraduate studies at the "U", graduating magna cum laude in chemistry with a minor in German. He then began medical school, receiving his MD from the "U" in 1978 and then completed residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1982.

Jeffrey had an unwavering testimony of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and served in numerous Church callings. These included Bishop, high counselor (three times), bishopric counselor, high priest group leader, Elder's Quorum president, stake mission presidency, temple worker, Sunday School teacher, assistant scoutmaster, young men's presidency, gospel doctrine teacher, and home teacher. He loved to serve the Lord by serving others. One of his main philosophies of life that he taught his family and the youth of the Church was that 'all of us will have trials and difficulties in our lives, but these are made so much easier to endure when we strive to keep the commandments, follow the prophet, and rely on God for assistance'. He truly loved the Lord, loved his family, and loved serving other people.

Dr. Labrum was one of the original founders of Cottonwood Obstetrics and Gynecology and delivered many babies during his medical career. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his wonderful partners, office staff, and patients. Although a serious chronic illness that he developed in 1997 precluded the continuation of him practicing full-time obstetrics, he still gained great satisfaction in the practice of gynecologic and infertility surgery, along with assisting his partners with Cesarean Sections.

From 2017-2018, he and his wife served a fulltime mission in Tallahassee, Florida as mission medical advisors. They also enjoyed teaching the gospel to investigators and supporting the members of the Marianna Ward, where they made many lifelong friends.

His wife and family were the love of his life. They enjoyed many wonderful vacations together that involved fishing, boating/wave-running, camping, hiking, golfing, and sightseeing. In recent years, he enjoyed activities with his grandchildren, and they enjoyed their times with 'Grandpa'. His hobbies included travel (favorite destinations were Austria, Switzerland, and Hawaii), studying the scriptures, golf, and attending BYU football and basketball games.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents and brother Bradley. He is survived by his wife Katherine Probert Labrum; his children Jenessa (Joseph) Leaman, Ryan (Julia) Labrum, Nicholas (Brenda) Labrum, Jenelle (Angelo) Conner, and Trenton (Emily) Labrum; his grandchildren Bjorn, Preston, Jocey, Axel, Blakeney, Katie, and Evelyn; and his sister Jillana Labrum Butler.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19th from 6:00-8:30pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00am at South Mountain 7th Ward, 272 E. Traverse Point Road in Draper with a viewing from 9:30-10:30am. Jeffrey will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com.

