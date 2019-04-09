Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Stone Creek Stake Center
990 North Church Street
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey William Morton


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey William Morton Obituary
Jeffrey William Morton
1961 ~ 2019
Jeffrey William Morton, loving son, father, and husband passed away April 6, 2019 from complications following surgery. Jeff was the youngest child and only son of Dixie and William Morton
He married Evelyn Luker on November 28, 1990. That marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple.
Jeff was a one of a kind, kind of guy that lived life on his own terms, and left this life that same way too.
He championed the underdog and was a fiercely loyal friend. His children, Jessica and Derek were his greatest joy, and he instilled in them a love for the mountains and out of door adventures.
It is only fitting that his final goodbye be done in that same, non-traditional manner. Jeff will be laid to rest in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Dedication of the grave will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by funeral services at 11:30 am at the Stone Creek Stake Center, 990 North Church Street, Bountiful, Utah. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah.
Preceded in death by his father, William Morton.
Survived by spouse, Evelyn Morton, children, Jessica Morton and Derek Morton. Mother, Dixie Morton, sisters Stephanie Balls (Dan), Kathy Johnson (Darrell) and Valerie Palmer (R. Clair). Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now