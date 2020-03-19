|
Jenean Evans
1933 ~ 2020
Mona, UT-Jenean Burton Evans died peacefully March 14, 2020 in Payson, Utah surrounded by her loving family.
Jenean was born was born May 30, 1933 in her grandparents' home in Roosevelt, Utah, to Austin McMillan "Mac" Burton and Clara Mayhew Burton.
Jenean and Don grew up in the Uintah Basin, raised their family in California, Utah and Idaho. They lived the last 12 years in Mona Utah.
Jenean attended Brigham Young University. Then she moved to Salt Lake and worked at the City and County Building, and the Church Office Building, where she got to know personally, many of the general authorities. After raising her children, she worked for a few years as a school librarian loving the students and the time to read.
She married her sweetheart of 66 years Donald Ray Evans, September 16, 1953 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of 7 children, 36 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Jenean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served for several years in the Relief Society, Primary, Ward and Stake Cub Scouts, and served as an officer in the PTA.
Jenean and Don served a mission from October 2006 to April 2008 at the Liberty Jail, in Missouri. Jenean and Don served in the Provo Temple and Vernal Temple as ordinance workers.
She loved family, flowers, traveling, embroidery, sewing, quilting and handiwork of all kinds.
Jenean is survived by her spouse, Donald, her siblings Veda (Adolf) Huber, Millan Burton, Austin (Kay) Burton, Ralph (Sherry) Burton, Debra (Larry) Mackay and Clyde (Marla) Burton, and by her children Dawna (Ross) Durfee, Kristine Evans, Carla (Merrell) Stoddard, Maela (Nyle) Jacobsen, Rochell (Gordon) Madson, Roland (Nanette) Evans, and Ray (Lesa) Evans.
Preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Devan.
Services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am with the viewing one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am at the Mona 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 100 West 800 South.
Burial will be in the Altamont Cemetery under the direction of the Hullinger Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020