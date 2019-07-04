Jennie CLAVELL Brown Raty

1948 ~ 2019

Jennie CLAVELL Brown Raty, 91, of Orem, Utah graduated from mortality Thursday, June 27, 2019 due to natural causes. She was born February 20, 1928 in Ogden, Utah, daughter of William Campion Brown and Jennie Almeda Dalton Brown.

On February 13, 1948, she married Thomas LAINE Raty for time and eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. After their marriage they lived in Provo, Utah. In 1950, they moved to Burley Idaho, then to Ogden in 1953. In 1963, they moved their family of five children one last time to Orem, Utah.

She excelled academically, attending Ogden City Schools, Weber College, and graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Home Economics Education from BYU in 1969, and then completed her MS in 1972. From 1973-1982 she spearheaded the Provo Teen Mothers program as Superintendent and teacher. She fulfilled a 4-year calling to the Harold B Lee Genealogy Library, writing and running the tour presentation with her husband. She also served three years on the Utah Mental Health Association Board representing the Provo School District.

Clavell was a devoted role model and source of strength to her family and extended family. She enjoyed writing and editing many family histories and her own autobiography, family get togethers, music, piano solos and duets with son Bill, sewing for herself and family, wise frugality, gardening, cooking, and canning. She served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and in the community. She and her husband took great joy in many activities with grandchildren.

Clavell was preceded in death by her father and mother; brothers Dean Campion Brown and Thelone "Tony" Dalton Brown; daughter Lorna Raty Brown, and son Dallas Laine Raty. She is survived by her husband and three children: Janet Raty, Brenda Beth Raty Miller, and son William "Bill" Charles Raty, 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 6, 2019 at Orem Cherry Hill 5th Ward, 135 E 2000 S, Orem, UT 84058, immediately followed by 11:30 a.m. memorial service. Interment will be at 2:15 pm in the Lindquist Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to https://ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org/donations/lds-church/humanitarian-services/humanitarian-aid-fund.html

Published in Deseret News from July 4 to July 5, 2019