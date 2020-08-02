1/1
Jennifer Joan Rusk
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer Joan Rusk
June 17, 1956 - July 23, 2020

Mom. Wife. Friend. While cliché doesn't escape Jennifer, it also doesn't even come close to encompassing all she gave and got out of life. Wisconsinite, cheese lover and true Green Bay Packer fan help describe her roots after her birth in Madison, Wisconsin, to loving parents Erwin & Joan Zuehlke. Coast to coast trips in the back of a station wagon with 3 brothers David (Carrie), Alan (Barb), and Greg (Hope) taught her to camp, scout, and deal with boys, but even these couldn't stop her from falling for her tennis instructor and ultimate husband, Steve Rusk, in Rockford, Illinois. Tennis and other athletics remained mainstays in her life even as she raised and chased three of her own boys Joshua (Brianne), Zachary, and Noah (Brittney).
Role model, rule follower, and perfectionist, she strived to make her sons' handwriting as beautiful as hers and ensured they learned to double and triple check every piece of their work. She rode the early computer revolution wave, incorporating computers into industry after earning a B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin, Parkside, and was even a pioneer in bringing computers into primary education classrooms.
Jennifer and Steve instilled their love of the mountains upon their family with a move from Illinois to Utah in 1998. It was here where she serenaded her church congregation with piano music, challenged the local tennis community, and kept professional skier athletes organized and in-line as she volunteered during multiple world-cup championships and also the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. It was also in Utah where she began being robbed of life by early onset Alzheimer's Dementia. Mentally tough and physically strong, Alzheimer's slowly stole from her over the course of her last 10 years, despite an outpouring of endless support from family, friends, and caregivers. Ironically, while the disease wore down her intensely private outward facade, it allowed those close to her to peer deeper within and discover a love of dancing and showing physical affection with hand holding and hugs.
Her last days and breaths were spent with family holding her hands, laughing and reminiscing about favorite memories, and singing along to her during her favorite movie 'The Sound of Music.'
For a more complete memory and tribute to Jennifer Rusk including photos, recommendations for donations in her name, and future arrangements to celebrate her incredible life, please visit www.larkincares.com. An online memorial service is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved