Jennis Ingram (Boz) Boswell

1929 ~ 2019

Jennis Ingram Boswell, 89, completed his work here on earth and returned to his Heavenly Father on April 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Jennis was born on October 12, 1929 in Nephi, Utah to Owen Verno and Ruby Olive Boswell. He was the youngest of 5 children. His dad had a small farm and apple orchards and it was there with his father that he learned the value of hard work. He loved the time he spent in Nephi growing up. He loved the outdoors and he loved the fields and mountains that surrounded his home. He attended Juab High School and was the center on their basketball team. He also loved to play tennis.

Jennis was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held and exemplified many church callings but his favorite was a Temple worker in the Jordan River Temple.

He loved to go to dances and it was at a dance in Moroni, Utah where he met and fell in love with Myrna Simpson. They loved to dance together and they were married on August 12, 1950. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on May 29, 1957.

Jennis served in the U.S. Army and left shortly after their marriage to serve in the Korean War. After his return, Jennis and Myrna made their home in Grantsville, Utah, where he worked for the Tooele Army Depot as a military inspector. They added a daughter and three sons to their family while in Grantsville and they later moved to West Valley City, Utah.

Myrna preceded him in death on October 19, 2008. Jennis later married Margurette Smith on October 28, 2011 and she has been a sweet companion and care giver to him ever since.

Jennis was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Blanch Waters and Ruby Houghton; and brothers Ralph and Eldon Boswell.

Jennis is survived by Margurette; children Julie (Craig) Lance, Gary (Shaunna) Boswell, Ron (Robin) Boswell, and Craig (Dannette) Boswell. He is survived by 9 grandchildren whom he loved dearly and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Marina, Cindy, Suzanne, Megan and Heather form the Community Nursing Services for their tender care of dad this past year.

Funeral services to be held Monday, April 8th, 11:00 a.m., at the Hunter 20th LDS Ward Chapel, 7035 Loch Ness Avenue (3700 S.), West Valley City, Utah. Family and friends may call Sunday, April 7th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah, and Monday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, Utah



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary