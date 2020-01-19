Home

Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
(801) 756-4101
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
Jenny Denise Latu Obituary
1983 ~ 2020
Our loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend was suddenly taken away from us at the young age of 36. Jenny Denise Latu passed away on January 14, 2020.
She was born October 13, 1983 in Provo Utah to DeeAnn Gardner and Mark Marshall, the oldest of their 6 children. Jenny was preceded in death by her beloved son Luke. She is survived by her husband Christian and six remaining children: Kylee, Kaden, Bradley, Tyler, Solomon, and Isla. Nothing was more important than her children. She loved them with all her heart.
Jenny was actively engaged in Facebook support groups. A few she was the most active in were LGBTQ, Type 1 Diabetes, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Birthing, and Postpartum Depression. She was a fierce advocate and was always giving her advice, helping and making new friends.
She was an avid reader, and gave many reading recommendations on her favorite books.
Jenny will be missed for her quick wit, deep analytical thinking, compassion, love and understanding.
There will be a viewing on January 22nd, 2020 from 6-8pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North Highland, UT 84003. Funeral services will be on January 23rd, 2020 at 11:00 am, same location. Internment will begin at 3pm at Memorial Estates Redwood, 6500 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84123.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020
