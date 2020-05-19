|
|
Jerald Christian Jackman
1931~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Another career change in 1971 brought the family back to northern California when Jerry was hired as Vice President of Stone Publishers, a textbook startup company. Shortly thereafter, the company closed its doors, and Jerry and Merlyn, not wanting to relocate their children again, stayed in Walnut Creek, California, and Jerry became a real estate agent. In his first year with Mason McDuffie Real Estate, Jerry was one of the top three salesmen in the company. He soon became a real estate broker and moved into management. He spent many great years with Mason McDuffie, eventually becoming a part owner and Chairman of the Board.
In 1981, with their five children grown, educated, and living on their own, Jerry and Merlyn set aside their successful real estate careers to serve a two-year church mission in a proselyting and public relations capacity in Louisville, Kentucky.
After returning home, the couple made plans to serve another full-time mission, but Merlyn suffered a devastating stroke in 1990. Jerry reduced his responsibilities in his real estate career to care for her full time. Merlyn continued to suffer strokes and deteriorating health until she passed away in 2000.
After the loss of his wife, Jerry spent much of his time serving in the Oakland, California Temple, where he renewed a friendship with Patricia Hunt Whitaker, who was serving as secretary to the Oakland temple president. Years earlier, Jerry and Patricia had lived in the same ward in Fremont, California, where Jerry was the bishop. Now they were both single, and they soon struck up a friendship and fell in love. They were sealed in the Bountiful, Utah temple in 2001. All five of Jerry's children, along with their spouses, and all three of Patricia's children, also with their spouses, were in attendance. Additionally, Jerry's 93-year-old mother and both of Patricia's parents were in attendance.
Jerry and Patricia spent several years living in Danville, California. On September 22, 2002, the two were invited to meet with Elder Russell M. Nelson, who interviewed Jerry and found him worthy to be called as a sealer in the Oakland Temple. This assignment continued until April 2007, when Jerry and Patricia were called to serve a six-month mission in the Palmyra, New York Temple. During those six months, they made many great friends and had the opportunity to visit Church history and American history sites. Upon completion of that mission, Jerry and Patricia relocated to Salt Lake City-a move they had been contemplating for some time--and began service in the Salt Lake Temple-Jerry as a sealer and ordinance worker and Patricia as an ordinance worker.
During their years together, Jerry and Patricia enjoyed traveling-especially to foreign lands. And living in Utah, they enjoyed the close proximity and associations with family and friends.
In 2010 Jerry suffered a dissected aorta and a series of strokes that began a serious decline in his health. For the next ten years, under Patricia's loving care, Jerry fought valiantly to recover. He was anxious to oversee the progress of his family and the care of his dear wife. Until the very end, his concern was for those he loved.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Brent, his wife Merlyn, a grandson Evan, his brother-in-law and best friend, Glen Hoggan, and many friends and relatives. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his siblings Bryce, Dallas, and Juliann; and his children: Reid (Doris), Terri (Jeff) Hart; Guy (Sara); Scott (Nora); and Lance. He is also survived by Patricia's children, David (Anne) Whitaker; Krystyn (Dennis) Durfee; and Jim (Candice) Wantland as well as 32 grandchildren from the combined families and many great-grandchildren.
Jerry will be remembered for his incredible work ethic, his overarching concern and care for his family, and his absolute dedication to the gospel of Jesus Christ. He leaves behind many family and friends but returns to the loving arms of his Savior and the close association of many dear ones who have passed on before him.
Due to current circumstances, a simple graveside service will be held at Memorial Holladay Cemetery on Thursday, May 21 at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences to the family may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/jerald-christian-jackman
Published in Deseret News from May 19 to May 21, 2020