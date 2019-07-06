Jeran Nephi Day

1969~2019

Jeran was born December 7, 1969 in American Fork, Utah to Kent Roundy Day and Nola Moulton Day. He graduated from Lehi High School and served an LDS Mission to Portland, Oregon. Jeran was always up for a good joke or a playful game. He loved skiing, golf, playing baseball and loved to go hiking. He was very smart, has always been an avid reader, and would pour over the scriptures, gospel doctrines and the dictionary. Jeran was so smart that he became very good at counting cards and did it for his career for a time. He looked forward to watching Wheel of Fortune every day and would call his Mother each time it was on so they could discuss the puzzles. After Jeran was in a terrible truck accident in 1998, he had many surgeries and was in several different nursing homes and struggled for the last 21 years, this eventually led to his death on June 27, 2019.

Jeran leaves behind his Mother, and his siblings, Todd(Stephanie)Day, April(Val)Brown, Lon(Trudie)Day, Val(Jennifer)Day, Dixon(Jennifer)Day, Amber(Will)Peterson, Nolan Day. He was preceded in death by his Father and Brother Ryan.

We would like to thank the many caregivers that served Jeran, for so many years at the Emery County Care and Rehab. We would also like to thank the caregivers at Stonehenge of American Fork, they were very helpful with Jeran this last week as he passed away. We are glad that you are finally released from your body, We will miss you Jeran.

Jeran will be laid to rest in the Highland City Cemetery with a Graveside Service that will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 11:00am at the Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to the Graveside Service at the Highland LDS Chapel located at 10962 North 6400 West, Highland Utah at 9:30 to 10:45am.

Condolences may be sent to the family at serenityfhs.com.

Published in Deseret News from July 6 to July 7, 2019