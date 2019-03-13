Jeremy Kent DeMill

7-28-1987 - 3-13-2018

Most loved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, love.

It has been a year, and oh, how we miss you, Your fine mind, your funny sense of humor, your Unconditional love and concern for those around you.

We know you are with us, watching out for us, As you always have. We will never get over losing you, But we will get through it, because that is what you Expect of us. We love you forever, your family. You will never walk alone, and neither will we.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019