Jeremiah Patrick Cahill
1930-2019
Jeremiah Patrick Cahill was born on September 20, 1930 to Ernest Jeremiah and Eva Mae Cahill in Salt Lake City. He passed away on August 31, 2019 at his home in Salt Lake City.
He spent his early years in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His family moved to Payson, Utah when he was 12 years old. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he was 19 years old and shortly after was called as a missionary to the Uruguay mission. After returning from his mission he attended Brigham Young University where he met his wife Lela. They were married in the Manti Temple on September 16, 1954. After graduating Jerry was drafted into the army and served in Germany. After getting out of the military Jerry went to work for the Deseret News where he spent 16 years, six as the city editor. On January 1, 1975, he was named Director of Press Relations for the Public Communications Department for the Church.
Jerry was an avid sports fan. He started his career as a sports writer. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Jerry was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings including Bishop, Patriarch, Mission President, and Temple President. He also served as a sealer in the Salt Lake Temple.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Thomas and Robert, and his daughter Jennifer Urry. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Lela Jackson Cahill, and his children Scott Cahill, Susan (Mark) Moses, Sharon (William) Wouden, son-in-law Russ Urry, Patrick (Angie) Cahill, Rafael Padilla, 30 grandchildren, and 41 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at the Jefferson Ward Building, 1883 South West Temple. Friends may call at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary (3401 S. Highland Drive) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening and 10:00 - 11:15 A.M. prior to the services. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019