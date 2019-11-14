|
Jerri Lynn Oborn
1948 ~ 2019
Jerri Lynn Glenn Oborn was Born on April 30, 1948 in Murray, Utah to Edwin "Ted" And Donna Brady Glenn. She married Herbert Joseph Oborn on June 10, 1966 in the Salt Lake City Temple and had four amazing children, Stacy, Troy, Brooke and Todd.
Jerri grew up in Union, Utah and graduated from Hillcrest High School. She enjoyed being in the choir and the drill/dance team. She was also in a singing group with her friends and performed at various functions. She loved her callings in the church and was so proud of all her young women. She also enjoyed being a Compassionate Service Leader.
She worked for and retired from Jordan School District where she was a Secretary and Lunch Aid at Bellview Elementary for several years before promoting to the district offices and working in the Nutrition Service Department.
Jerri loved to spend time with her family. Her favorite place was going to the cabin her family built. Family was the most important thing to her, and all were welcome in her home, no matter what, family and friends alike. She loved boating, snowmobiling, riding the tote goats, and riding in the dune buggy with her dad. Many weekends were spent traveling to different places with the family, camping or at the cabin.
Jerri loved to travel, and spent time with her friends in Hawaii, Branson, cruising, and of course Wendover.
The best part of her life were her grandkids; Alexandra, Mikenzie, Tyler (Ryan), Baylee (Alan), Jordan (Eric), Mason, Kristal (Tim), Michael and her Great-grandkids; Lainee, Lane, Kennady, Alyssa, Kirsten and Payton. She was so looking forward to seeing her newest grandchild due in January. She also had a very special relationship with her sisters children, James, Neal and Kimberly.
Jerri is survived by the love of her life, Herb, her four children, Stacy (Mike), Troy (Karen), Brooke (Wayne), Todd (Nikki), her brother, Buck (Bonnie), brother-in-law, Art, her two sisters-in-law, Beverly and Joan and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and several AMAZING life long friends.
Jerri is preceded in death by her loving parents Ted and Donna, sister Gayle, nephew Neal, and in-laws Joseph and Jane Oborn.
A special thank you to Dr. Frame and the entire staff at the cancer center for helping mom get more years then we ever expected and thank you to the hospice staff and Assisted Living of Draper, for making her transition so peaceful.
Services will be held 11 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy, Utah on Saturday November 16, 2019. There will be a viewing prior to services at the mortuary beginning at 9:30AM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 14, 2019