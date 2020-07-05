Jerry Dellis Forbush gave up his polio impaired feet for a pair of dancing shoes and dos-i-doed his way into the loving arms of his parents, Dellis Reuben & Mary Esther Thomas Forbush on July 1, 2020.
Born: March 4, 1939 in Salt Lake City. He married the love of his life, Barbara Louise Butterfield, on September 14, 1962 in the Logan temple.
He was a Jordan High School Beetdigger class of 1957 and graduated with honors from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1965. He served a Central States Mission (1959-1961) for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and later served a Temple and Family History Mission with his wife (2011-2013).
Survived by his wife, Barbara, children, Jeralyn (Mike) Coffey, Michele (Dave) Wright, Mike (Audrey) Forbush, Cindy (Scott) Christensen, Monica Ryan, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Karen (Doug) Larrabee and Connie (DJ) Simper.
Please read about his beautiful life through the eyes of those who loved him most at www.larkincares.com
.