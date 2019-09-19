Home

More Obituaries for Jerry Shelledy
Jerry Guy Shelledy


1939 - 2019
Jerry Guy Shelledy Obituary
Jerry Guy Shelledy
1939 ~ 2019
Grantsville, UT-Jerry Guy Shelledy, age 79, passed away September 16, 2019 peacefully in his home in Grantsville, Utah. He was born on November 19, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Guy W and Eva M Shelledy. He married Darlene Dixie Wallace.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dixie, sons Marty (Debbie), Ron and Jeff (Marli), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Memorial Murray Mortuary 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah 84121 at 12:00 PM. A viewing will be held prior from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 19, 2019
