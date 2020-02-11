|
Jerry Lee Bradshaw, age 82, born October 22 (according to his mother), October 24 (according to his birth certificate), 1937, son of William Ray Bradshaw and Eva Merle Moulton, returned to the God who gave him life, on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Jerry proudly served in the Utah National Guard during the Korean conflict, and was honorably discharged.
He met the love of his life, Charlotte, working at the Avon Theatre in Heber and enjoyed 59 years of marriage before she was called home.
Jerry loved his family and worked hard his whole life providing for them. He enjoyed acting in mostly character roles at the Gallery Theatre in Ontario, California and at the Dicken's festival in the late 1990's. He had a way of making people laugh and they loved him for it. He touched many souls throughout his life and he will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jay Lee (Marilyn) Bradshaw, Lynda Rae (Criss) Cornia, Bruce Alan (Shannon) Bradshaw, David Scott (Carrie) Bradshaw and Melanie Dawn Fuentes; siblings Jeffrey Bradshaw and Sherri Price; 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Darcy; grandson, Weston; brothers, LaMar and Bruce; brother-in-law, Glenn Price; sisters-in-law, Claudia Hevener & Delores Adams.
Public Viewing will be 9:30-10:30am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pioneer 10th Ward 12682 South Starlite Hill Lane, Herriman, UT with the Funeral to follow at 11:00am
Interment at Heber City Cemetery 2:00pm
Online condolences @www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 11, 2020