Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lakeview LDS Ward
2045 Churchwood Drive
Tooele, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lakeview LDS Ward
2045 Churchwood Drive
Tooele, UT
View Map
Jerry Lee Clegg


1960 - 2020
Jerry Lee Clegg Obituary
Jerry Lee Clegg
1960 ~ 2020
Jerry Lee Clegg passed away on January 2, 2020 in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview LDS Ward, 2045 Churchwood Drive, Tooele, Utah. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 13, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Tuesday, January 14 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the services.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 10, 2020
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
