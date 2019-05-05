Jerry Ronald Jensen

1935 ~ 2019

Much beloved Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Friend Jerry Ronald "Ron" Jensen passed peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Born July 15, 1935 to Jarred Kenneth and Elsie M. Nelson Jensen in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ron was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and so enjoyed his church community. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and took pride in his veteran status. Later, he worked at United Airlines; a loyal member of their staff for 36 years, ensuring safety to all passengers.

If you met Ron, he wasn't a stranger to you for long; he had an uncanny ability to befriend all people, in all situations. He was an avid Utah Jazz fan. But, most of all, Ron will be remembered for his love of life, family, and home; one of his greatest joys was inviting all the family over for a BBQ on a sunny day. We will cherish those moments always.

Survived by wife, Shirley Hess Jensen; son, Ronald J (Regina M.) Jensen; stepsons, Steven Craig (Annette) Larsen, David Lynn (Rosalind) Larsen, Jeffrey Mark Larsen; sisters, Kay Elda (George) Palmer and Vicki Lynn (Thomas R.) Johnson; mother to his children, Barbara Bailey Wood; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and many more.

Preceded in death by parents; daughter, Shelly Kay Jensen (Jack) Lambert; and stepson, Kevin Bruce (Dehlia) Trump.

Funeral services held Sat., May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Olympus Hills Ward Chapel, 4176 S. Adonis Dr. (3950 E.), SLC, UT. Visitations held Fri. from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 E. 1300 S., SLC, UT, and Sat. at the ward prior to services at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in honor of his daughter, Shelly Kay Jensen. To offer online condolences to the family, please visit: www.larkinmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 5, 2019