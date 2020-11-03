1/1
Jerry Shields
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Shields
1940 ~ 2020
Farmington, UT-Jerry Shields, age 80, formerly of Roosevelt, passed away on October 25, 2020.
He was born November 8, 1940 in Roosevelt, Utah to Marven Wanless and Ilenna Nielsen Shields. He married Kay Swensen, they later divorced. He married Laurel Wall on April 6, 1996, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Jerry was a Pharmacist for 30 years, he enjoyed road trips and Ghost Town hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Laurel, son, Brian Jerry Shields, daughter, Annette Kay Een, twin brother, Gary Shields, and sister, Norma Hansen, Twenty-five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon, Wayne, and Joe Shields..
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E 300 N, in Roosevelt. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Burial in the Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hullinger Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved