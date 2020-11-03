Jerry Shields
1940 ~ 2020
Farmington, UT-Jerry Shields, age 80, formerly of Roosevelt, passed away on October 25, 2020.
He was born November 8, 1940 in Roosevelt, Utah to Marven Wanless and Ilenna Nielsen Shields. He married Kay Swensen, they later divorced. He married Laurel Wall on April 6, 1996, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Jerry was a Pharmacist for 30 years, he enjoyed road trips and Ghost Town hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Laurel, son, Brian Jerry Shields, daughter, Annette Kay Een, twin brother, Gary Shields, and sister, Norma Hansen, Twenty-five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon, Wayne, and Joe Shields..
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E 300 N, in Roosevelt. A viewing will be held 1 hour prior to the service.
Burial in the Roosevelt Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com