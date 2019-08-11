Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Jesse Cowdell
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverton Stake Center
1855 W. 13400 S.
Riverton, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverton Stake Center
1855 W. 13400 S.
Riverton, UT
Jesse Melrose Cowdell


1924 - 2019
Jesse Melrose Cowdell
1924 ~ 2019
Our beloved dad and grandpa, Jesse Melrose Cowdell, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born September 3, 1924 in Riverton, UT.
Jesse was a man of service and a friend to everyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his children: Jensine Thompson, Terry Stanford, Marie (David) Rose, Sandy Millet and Annette (Craig) Gibson, 13 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife Pat, daughter Connie, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton Stake Center, 1855 W. 13400 S. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment at the Riverton City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
