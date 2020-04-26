|
|
Jessica Dorothy
Hughes
1989 - 2020
"She was brave and strong and broken all at once." - Anna Funder
We lost our beautiful Jessica on April 12, 2020. Born to Angela Petersen and Todd Hughes on October 15, 1989. She was an amazing, intelligent, creative, funny, sensitive, Ute cheering, cat loving, shoe buying, beautiful human and our hearts are beyond broken to say goodbye.
She leaves behind her parents, Todd and Angela; her best other mother, Karyn Salerno; her biggest fan, little brother, Nicholas Petersen; her beautiful gift to this world, Emmalyn Karla; her grandparents, Carol Brophy, Edward Brophy, and Glenn Hughes; adopted grandparents, Pam Sessions, and Gerda and Henry Ihrig, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Waiting to greet her were those she greatly missed; Grandma Pat (Wagner), Grandpa Great (Karl Schleckman), her ever supportive Michael, and her sweet baby "Sesame", along with all those special souls who touched her throughout her life, both two and four legged.
We are certain the heavens opened to greet her and offered her happiness and rest after a fight well fought, while we remain celebrating the fact she was here and how lucky we were that she was ours. Rest well sweet girl, we will find you on the other side of the stars.
Private family services were held, and she has been laid peacefully to rest.
Those wishing to honor Jessica may do so by donating to the Jessica Hughes Memorial Account at any America First Credit Union. The funds will be used to memorialize Jessica and take care of the meowzers she always worked so hard to save.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020