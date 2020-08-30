Jill Conkle Wagaman
1944 ~ 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Jill Conkle Wagaman, 76, of Riverton, UT passed away August 24, 2020 in Murray, UT after complications due to a bacterial infection and liver disease.
Jill was born February 6, 1944 in Murray, UT to Russell Don Conkle and Willa Dansie Conkle. She attended and graduated from Bingham High School.
Jill married the love of her life, George Dale Wagaman on February 14, 1969 in Riverton, UT at the Riverton Second Ward. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage and spent time together at their family cabin, attending local rodeos, taking yearly trips to Wendover and making occasional visits to Wyoming Downs, where her family raced horses.
Jill was a loving mother to her two sons, Russell Don and Justin Dale. She enjoyed supporting them in their rodeo pursuits and their passion for cars.
She volunteered and worked for many years at the Riverton Senior Center, where she shared her many creative talents.
Jill is known by her family for her love of a competitive, yet friendly, game of cards, mixing up a mean batch of mustard vegetables, jams and soups, her bright smile and her fun-loving sense of humor.
Jill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband George Dale Wagaman, her son Justin Dale and his wife Susette, grandchildren Robbie, Josh and Chambrey, 3 great grandchildren and her brother Jack and his wife Rose. She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Willa Conkle and her son Russell.
Jill will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Riverton Cemetery, 13200 S. 1500 W. Riverton, UT.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please consider donating to the food bank or to your favorite charity
