Jill Ferree Clark
1944 - 2020
Jill Ferree Clark passed away on July 8, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Jill was born June 23, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Glenn Ferree and Violet Beynon Ferree. She enjoyed a happy childhood in a loving home where she was taught that "if you don't have something kind to say, don't say anything at all."
She met the love of her life, Spence Clark, at the age of 19 while working in a grocery store. They were married on April 6, 1964 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They were together for 56 amazing years. They raised their children mostly in a home on Lares Way in the East Millcreek 8th Ward. It was here that they made many beloved lifelong friends. After leaving Olympus Cove, they continued to make great new friends living in Sandy and Lehi. Jill loved her Family Home Evening group that met together regularly. Spence and Jill spent the last 30 years working together in Real Estate and they were the incredible Clark Team. They have a love that many noticed and admired.
Jill was the epitome of meekness and humility but very powerful and unwavering in her faith. She always studied the scriptures and strived to be a better person. She knew her Savior and testified of Him. She believed in the power of prayer and fasting. She had unconditional love and never spoke ill of anyone as her parents taught her.
Jill was always thinking of and serving others. She enjoyed taking needed supplies to the Navajo reservation in Southern Utah.
Twenty-three years ago, she survived breast cancer and she was grateful for the extra time God gave her to spend time with her family and get to know her grandchildren. She never complained through all her health problems, surgeries, and trials. Jill loved attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and activities. Jill was quiet socially, but you could always hear her cheering loudly in the stands. She loved art and all things beautiful including the Utah mountains.
She had a wonderful life with a wonderful man and her family was always her greatest joy. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Steve (Raydene), Scott (Steff), Amber (Kimball), Jason (Carolyn), Matt (Wendy), Ben (Stephanie), foster daughter Nancy Fong, 22 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Kent (Linda) Ferree, Timber (Steve) Nunn and Kelly (Cozi) Ferree and many nieces and nephews. She is reunited with Spence and her parents and is in the care of our loving Savior.
Viewing will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens,1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy. A family funeral service will be held at the Neff's Canyon Ward, (4176 Adonis Dr.) on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 12:00 pm. Interment at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Official Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund at https://www.nndoh.org/donate.html
or Hopi COVID-19 Relief Aid - Hopi Tribe at The Hopi Tribe Office of the Hopi Tribal Treasurer, P.O. Box 123, Kykotsmovi, AZ 86039.