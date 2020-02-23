|
Jill Hyde Wright passed away on February 20, 2020 at 1:27 A.M. at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. Her death was due to complications following a difficult, yet successful surgery. She was made comfortable by very caring medical staff and surrounded by her immediate family.
Jill was born on September 6, 1978 at the Bannock Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. Her parents Don and Penny Hyde would soon know they had a very special little girl with a heart so full it had to be deformed. She was flown to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City shortly after her birth. She was raised by her parents and siblings, in the Blackfoot and Moreland area of Southeast Idaho. She later attended Weber State University, where she earned her Cardiac Sonographers License. While working at LDS Hospital, she met her soulmate, best friend, and the love of her life Spencer Wright. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake temple on September 1, 2005. Noah, their perfect little boy, was born on March 6, 2009. Jill and Spencer took him into their home and their hearts through an amazing adoption process. Noah was sealed to his parents on September 12, 2009. Spencer and Jill together worked to develop their current businesses, The Pod Mill and Family Audio Memories. This allowed them valued time together along with meeting new friends and associates.
She is survived by her husband Spencer, son Noah, parents Don and Penny, and several siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles. Her funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 11A.M. at the LDS Chapel located at 9331 S 300 E, Sandy, UT. Interment at Mt. Olivet cemetery following the service. There will also be a short life portrait prior to the service at 10:30A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jill Hyde Wright Memorial Fund to help transplant families and donors with expenses. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020