Jill Kay Woolley Ayers Lunt
1937~2020
We are remembering Jill Kay Woolley Ayers Lunt who died of pneumonia related to chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) on November 2, 2020 at 8:37 P.M. at the Jordan Valley Hospital. Jessica Suzanne Brennan, her oldest grandchild, had been with her for several days the week before, visiting, cooking, and taking wonderful pictures of Grandma Jill at the end of days. Daughter Allyson called on October 31 to say Jill was in the hospital and was not expected to recover. Granddaughters Natalie and Elisabeth arranged for everyone to say goodbye to Jill via FaceTime on Sunday night while Jill was still conscious and responsive through the laughter, tears, and many memories. The family gathered at the hospital on Monday night from Colorado, Idaho, and Utah. We huddled around her bed to sing the old family songs, Pearly Shells, You are My Sunshine, and lots of John Denver hits as she passed quietly through the Veil and into the arms of her beloved Albert Alvin Ayers, her husband of 57 years, who died on 17 February 2012. Jill married Henry Terrance Lunt of Gilbert, Arizona and South Jordan, Utah on 17 October 2012. They were together until her death. Jill was a wonderful Grandma who always answered the phone to her family, always had good counsel, and loved every one of us with a fierce passion and absolute loyalty. Jill had a sarcastic sense of humor and irony. She leaned right of Barry Goldwater politically and declared to her daughter, Audrey, that she did not intend to be around for this election, even though she was sure Trump would win. In the grand American tradition of free thought and free speech, Grandma Jill could hold her own with any conspiracy theorist which was important because her family ran the gamut from ultra-right to left of center. She was conversant in a wide array of subjects, a life-long learner and voracious reader who learned to trust her Kindle and was reading from it up to her hospitalization. Jill and Al raised five children including Alan Dilworth Ayers (Susan) of Murray, Utah, Audrey Suzanne Carroll (Frank), of Pueblo Colorado, Andrew Kelii Ayers (Nancy) of Park City, Utah, Allyson Kay Ricks (Dave) of South Jordan, Utah, and Joel Alvin Ayers (Carin) of Boise, Idaho. Jill has 18 grandchildren including Jessica Brennan (Brian), Merri Nadeem (Farrukh), Lauren Carroll, Erica Ayers, Alexa Pack (Sean), Evan Ayers (Brytin), Emerson Ayers, Quinton Ayers (Mercedes), Grahame Ayers, Natalie Hathcock (Taylor), Elisabeth Rogers (Jonathan), Conrad Phelps, Wyatt Phelps (Megan), Andrew Ayers, Eli Ayers, Bronson Ayers, Emilee Ayers, and Abigail Ayers. Jill has 23 great grandchildren with three more on the way. Jill worked at many odd jobs but her real work and glory was raising and sustaining her family. The many life lessons she observed she passed on with a smile and a squeeze of her hand. Jill was a great beauty inside and out and a fiery spirit who was famously untamed. Jill and her sisters were loud and lively, she played accordion and piano, and loved to play Aggravation with Terry. We will say her name every day, "Mama," and remember her laboring in the kitchen and dispensing advice and love through the long years that flew by all too soon. We love you so and miss you always. "Because we do, all things together, all things improve, even weather…our daily meat, and bread tastes better, trees are greener, rain is wetter." Enos 1:27 - "And I soon go to the place of my rest, which is with my Redeemer; for I know that in him I shall rest. And I rejoice in the day when my mortal shall put on immortality, and shall stand before him; then shall I see his face with pleasure, and he will say unto me: Come unto me, ye blessed, there is a place prepared for you in the mansions of my Father." Terry and Jill served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Church History Church Headquarters Mission. Jill will be buried with Al (on top, of course!) in the Utah Veteran's Cemetery and Memorial Park in South Jordan, Utah.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 at the Mountain View 8th Ward 2901 W. 9000 So. West Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment Utah Veterans Memorial Park. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com