W James "Jim" Frantz
1937 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-W James "Jim" Frantz passed away April 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 17, 1937, in Salt Lake City UT. Proceeded in death by his parents John and Naomi Frantz, sister Beverly (Lucky), brother Lynn (Sally) and sister Donna (Smitty). He graduated from West High School in 1956. He had a desire to protect his country and completed basic training in the Navy, however he was never called to serve. He married Joyce Nunley Frantz, November 4, 1959, and were solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple October 19, 1964. Later divorced January 1984 but remained very close friends. They had 4 children; Jennifer, Jeff (Tanya) Jamie (Raymond), Jill (James). He was "Papa" to 8 grandchildren; Andrew (Jen), Addison, Jalin (Kerby), Mallory, Brandon, Baylee and Jessica, and 4 great grandchildren; Indie, Era, Levi and Sawyer. He retired from Hill Air Force Base, where he worked as a machinist for more than 25 years. He worked various types of jobs during his lifetime, learning a variety of skills. He was a plumber, a welder, an electrician, a business owner, and more. He was a "jack of all trades". There wasn't anything he didn't know how to repair, assemble or fix. If he didn't know how to do it, he would work on it until he figured it out. He was extremely resourceful using any materials he had available. He loved being around people. He was so friendly to everyone he met. He had the biggest and kindest heart. He enjoyed helping others. If anyone was in need, he would go out of his way to help, especially for his family. He was a joy in the neighborhood while his family was growing up. He would spend hours out with his kids and the neighborhood children playing games, having water fights and bringing so much laughter and happiness. He served many callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in his earlier years. He absolutely loved going to Ogie's Cafe and socializing with the workers there. He loved rainy days. Watching a storm roll in gave him great joy. He loved going for long drives that had no specific destination. He loved fishing and spending time on the water. He wished he could have spent more time camping in his later years. He would spend hours taking pictures and videos of his family. He enjoyed westerns, whether books or TV shows. He had a great life and lived it to the fullest. He put up a long and courageous fight. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. We love you Dad!
In lieu of flowers, please give donations to your local food banks or shelters, as Jim believed that food brought joy.
A special thanks to the Ashby Home Health Center and Dr. Danesh Rahimi of St Mark's Senior Center for the care of our beloved father. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Published in Deseret News on May 1, 2020