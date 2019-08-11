Home

Jim H. Cooper


1934 - 2019
Jim H. Cooper Obituary
Jim H. Cooper
May 2, 1934 - August 5, 2019
Jim H. Cooper, 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 5, 2019, after a long illness. His wife Judy and sons Ken and Tommy were by his side. Jim was born in Florence, SC on May 2, 1934 to James T. Cooper and Margaret Gilbert Cooper. Jim served his country proudly as a United States Marine during the Korean Conflict. He worked many years for Dow Chemical.
He graduated from high school in Tuscaloosa, AL, and earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from The University of Alabama.
Jim married Judy Ellis in Baton Rouge, LA August 31, 1968. Together they raised three sons James, Ken and Tommy.
The happiest times in Jim's life were those spent with his wife Judy travelling the world. They lived abroad during his years with Dow Chemical. After Jim retired from Dow, he was busy with his own consulting company, but always found time to travel with Judy by his side.
Jim was an ardent supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He loved football season and faithfully watched every game. ROLL TIDE. Jim loved his Saturday mornings with his breakfast gang.
Judy and her sons are grateful for all the care Jim was given by his family doctor, Dr. John Luras, ER staff, and home health.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Judy, three sons, James, Ken, and Tommy (LaDonna) Cooper, five grandchildren, Kye, CJ, Conner, Braidon, Tyler, his cousin Jane Powell, and his beloved dog Thibodeaux. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial celebration of life will be held later in the fall.
Contributions in memory of Jim may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
Fair winds and following seas, Jim. SEMPER FI.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019
