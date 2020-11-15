1/1
Jim Larkin
1941-2020
If those whose lives we touch throughout our own journey are a reflection of the love we share, then Jim was indeed an incredible man. He traveled with many as they mourned a death… he provided guidance and direction through his judging of figure skating… his leadership in business and non-profit boards was pivotal… he always made friends wherever life took him. Even as Alzheimer's took away his ability to communicate, his spirit continued impacting people around him for good. In death he became a statistic, one of over a quarter million lives which have been lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

Alma James (Jim) Larkin, III was born May 25, 1941 to Lucille Anderson and Alma James (Jay) Larkin, Jr. in Salt Lake. Married Alice Marie Pinborough on June 5, 1964 also in Salt Lake. Jim died November 11, 2020 in Sandy, set free to golf, ski, fish, ice skate, and dance once again.

Preceded in death by granddaughter, Rylee, Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Alice; sons, Vince (Ray) of Seattle, Jayson (Tiphany) of Draper; grandson, Dylan; brother, Lane (Joan) of Sandy; along with many other family members and close friends. We would like to thank the staff at Alta Ridge Memory Care in particular Jenn Kilpatrick who stood in for our family while this virus kept us from his bedside.

We will gather to celebrate his life once it is safe for more than a few people to get together. Until that time we would appreciate you sharing memories of Jim directly through email or on his online obituary at www.LarkinMortuary.com.

Remembrances in his name may be made to the Assistance League of Salt Lake (www.alslc.org) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).

Published in Deseret News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
