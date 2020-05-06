|
|
1952 ~ 2020
JJ "Joseph Jeff " Grant passed away quietly May 4, 2020, in his son's home in Payson, Utah. JJ was born September 14, 1952, in Sterling, Illinois, to Joe S. and Arlene Jeffs Grant. He married Cynthia Graham July 1, 1972, in the Manti Temple.
Viewings will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 6 pm - 8 pm and Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am at Fausett Mortuary in Castle Dale. Private funeral services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12 pm. Please join us for the funeral service via live-streaming on Fausett Mortuary Facebook page. Interment will follow in Orangeville Cemetery.
For a full obituary visit www.fausettmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 6, 2020