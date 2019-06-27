Joan Bailey Thomas Johnson

1932 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT -Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on June 25, 2019. Joan was born in Draper, Utah on January 8, 1932, the fifth child of the six children born to William Ensign Thomas and Elizabeth Irene Bailey Thomas. Joan had a twin brother, Jerry. She graduated from Granite High School in 1950. Married Lyman Eugene Johnson Jr. on June 25, 1951. They eloped to Winnemucca, Nevada. They were married for 20 years, divorced, and after a 34 year separation, remarried on September 26, 2004 and were married for another 15 years until her passing. Totaling 35 years together. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in October 2005.

Joan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She held many callings over the years. She worked for Sperry Rand/Univac (Unisys) for 17 years. She had four children of whom she loved spending time with and was proud of until her very last moment.

Joan was a fun-loving person who loved and accepted everyone. She made friends with everyone she met. She was generous and giving and helped many people in her lifetime. She loved to travel, play golf, knit, crochet and embroidery. She loved all animals and she was an accomplished seamstress, sewing for herself and her children. She used to sew all the dance costumes for the dance recitals her daughters were involved in. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she made every effort to make them special. She could name almost every flower and tree, thanks to the influence of her parents. She loved to shop for about anything and enjoyed ending the outing with her favorite drink from FIIZ.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother, Hugh Ensign Thomas, sisters; Edythe Joyce Anderson, Bessie Jeanne Bryant, and Beth Lorraine Foto, two grand-daughters; Shayla Leigh Gill and Mikell Johnson Wahlstrom, and a son-in-law, Gary Vandever. She is survived by her husband, four children; Julie (Daniel) Gill, Randy (Michelle) Johnson, Mike (Kellie) Johnson, and Carla Vandever, 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, extended family and her many friends. A special thanks to the staff at Barton Creek and Legacy Home Health and Lakeview Hospital for their exceptional and loving care of our mother.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery located at 1640 Lakeview Dr, Bountiful.

Published in Deseret News from June 27 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary