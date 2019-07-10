Joan Brough Bateman

1926-2019

Joan Brough Bateman passed away peacefully in her home on July 6, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born August 17, 1926 in Nephi, Utah to Franklin Hanmer Brough and Blanch Bigler Brough.

She married John J. Bateman September 13, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple, but lived over 40 years of her life as a widow. She was the selfless mother to Barbara Langdorf (Kim), John Christopher (Robin) and Edward James. Preceded in death by her parents and husband. Survived by her children, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Joan began playing the piano at the age of 7 and continued throughout her life. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she shared her musical gifts with the Primary, Relief Society and many other organizations. Joan passionately loved the piano, especially playing duets with her grandchildren. She graduated from Utah State University with a degree in English. Always skilled with language, she excelled in word games, spelling, and crossword puzzles. Later in her life she studied the French language. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Utah State Board of Education for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crochet, gardening, cooking and good food, classical music and opera.

She lived her life in a humble and selfless manner. She was known by family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances as a friendly, generous and refined woman. She endured countless struggles with strong determination and patience. She was a defender and protector of her family. She was happiest when doing things for others and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the Valley View 7th Ward, 2249 East 3900 South. A Viewing will be held on Friday from 6-8 pm at the ward and Saturday 11-11:45 prior to the funeral.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com for the Bateman family.



Published in Deseret News from July 10 to July 12, 2019